Banjo Blake - NWR Communications - Analyst



Good morning and welcome back to the NWR Virtual Investor Conference Series 11. I am your host, Banjo Blake, and up next, we have Terragen.



Terragen harnesses the power of nature to create biological products that significantly improve animal wellbeing, soil quality, and plant growth. Terragen is passionate about becoming the world's leading agricultural biological company, developing new ways to approach the challenges of 21st Century farming and contributing to healthier animals, healthier people, and a healthier planet.



Presenting for Terragen this morning is CEO, Jim Cooper; and CFO, Miles Brennan. I'll hand over to you guys now and the floor is yours whenever you're ready.



Jim Cooper - Terragen Holdings Ltd. - MD and CEO



Thanks, Banjo. Good morning, everyone, to the NWR attendees this morning. Jim Cooper here, Managing Director and CEO, and with me today is Miles Brennan, our Chief Financial Officer. And I'll kick off, I hope everybody can see the screen, and I'll start rolling through. These