Tigers Realm Coal Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mitch Jakeman - Tigers Realm Coal Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director



Good afternoon, shareholders. This is past 3:00, which is our scheduled starting time. My name is Mitch Jakeman, I replaced Owen last year in March as Non-Executive Director of Tigers Realm Coal. Let me welcome you to the 12th Annual General Meeting of Tigers Realm Coal.



Today, I will chair the meeting in Australia in place of Chairman Craig Wiggil, who is in the UK and can't be with us today. Also an apology from Bruce Gray -- Dr. Bruce Gray, he's got some health issues with his family and apologizes also.



A very warm welcome to the limited number of shareholders, who're attending in person and to many of our other shareholders who'll be listening to the meeting proceedings via the online platform established by the company's share registrar Link Market Services.

