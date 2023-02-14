Q3 2023 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telkom Q3 FY 2023 Trading Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dirk Reyneke. Please go ahead, sir.



Dirk Johannes Reyneke - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, Claudia, and good afternoon, all, and good morning to those in the U.S. I think upfront, just apologies on behalf of Serame Taukobong, our CEO. He will be joining shortly. He is still on a flight that was slightly delayed, but he will join in shortly, but he asked that we proceed.



So I'm going to continue on that basis, and Serame will join us as soon as he's available. So earlier today, we published our third quarter trading update for the current financial year. I assume you've all gone through it in detail, and we'll touch on the key aspects of it to allow for more time to questions. You'll only might have noted a further update around 2:00 on some restructuring progress that was published on since