Tinybeans Group Ltd at MicroCap Leadership Summit Transcript

Sep 24, 2021 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Tinybeans is a leading app and web platform, allowing parents to capture and share content as well as receive recommendations on what to do or buy based on the child's age, location and needs. Tinybeans is launching a whole new parenting experience in calendar Q4 of this year with the goal of making Tinybeans the go-to resource for all things parenting. We are honored to have Eddie Geller, CEO, and also largest shareholder of Tinybeans with us today. As a reminder, if you have any questions during his presentation, feel free to click the Q&A button at the bottom of the Zoom screen, enter your questions there, and we'll answer the questions after his presentation. Eddie, thanks for being here with us.



Edward Geller - Tinybeans Group Limited - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks so much again, appreciate the opportunity. I'm just going to share screens and jump in, right.



Unidentified Participant -



Yes, go ahead.



Edward Geller - Tinybeans Group Limited - Founder, CEO &