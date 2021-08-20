Half Year 2021 TPG Telecom Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TPG Telecom HY '21 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Trent Czinner. Please go ahead.



Trent Ashley Clinton Czinner - TPG Telecom Limited - Company Secretary and Group Executive of Legal & External Affairs



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the TPG Telecom results briefing for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021. I'm Trent Czinner, Group Executive, Legal and External Affairs, and Company Secretary. I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands on which we are all dialing in from today, which for me are the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation here in North Sydney. I pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on this call today.



For this briefing, we have a presentation by our CEO and Managing Director, IÃ±aki Berroeta, covering our performance and financial headlines for the first half. Our CFO, Stephen Banfield, will