Full Year 2020 Trellidor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Trellidor results webinar for the year ending June 30, 2020. Terry Dennison, CEO, and Damian Judge, CFO, will be taking us through the results, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. And Terry, over to you.



Thank you, Riaan, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today, and thanks to PSG Capital for hosting this webinar.



Impact of the national lockdown, I would imagine every company that is presenting results has got a whole lot to say about what happened in the months of April, May, and June 2020. In our case, as a result of the national lockdown, the group focused in on cash preservation, sustaining our core business streams, these being our staff, our route-to-market, and our key suppliers.



Our staff were placed on leave -- on paid leave for two weeks and then allowed to work from home wherever possible. You'll appreciate, in