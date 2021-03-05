Half Year 2021 Trellidor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Terry Dennison - Trellidor Holdings Limited - CEO



Good afternoon, all, and thanks for joining us today. Thanks to you, Riann and your team, again, for arranging the webinar for us. We've done it a few times now, so hopefully, we're getting practiced.



So looking back, it was exactly one year ago today when patient zero was diagnosed in KZN of COVID-19 disease. So thinking back over the last year, I don't know how the rest of you feel, but for me, it's been a real blur.



So many of our norms have been challenged. We're quite accustomed to running around wearing masks. In fact, I feel quite naked if I don't have a mask on, which is quite strange really.



So as Trellidor, we're very grateful to have survived the hard lockdown of April, May