Half Year 2023 Trellidor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Vera Kleynhans - PSG Capital Proprietary Limited - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us this morning for the Trellidor Holdings Limited interim results presentation. My name's Vera Kleynhans, and I'm speaking to you from a gloomy and dark PSG Capital boardroom here in Stellenbosch since I'm currently experiencing load shedding, as I'm sure some of you are also.



The presentation will be given today by Damian and Terry, Terry Dennison being the CEO of the Trellidor Holdings Group; Damian Judge, the Financial Director, CFO, of the Trellidor Group. And they're sitting in Durban; I hope they have power. I'll be handing over to them shortly.



Terry will give us an overview of the year and the results, and then Damian will run us through the financials, which were also released on SENS this morning. And at the end, as per usual, we will have a Q&A session. Please use the Q&A function below to submit your questions at any point during the presentation, and we will run through them right at the end. Damian and Terry, over to you.



Terry