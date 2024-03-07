Half Year 2024 Trellidor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Vera Kleynhans - PSG Capital Proprietary Limited - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the Trellidor Holdings Limited results presentation for the half year ended December 31, 2023. The presentation will start with an introduction by Kevin Hodgson, the recently appointed Independent Non-executive Chairperson of Trellidor, where after Terry Dennison, the Group CEO, will provide an operational overview of the business for the six-month period, followed by an overview of the interim financial results which were published on SENS earlier this morning by Damian Judge, the Group CFO.



