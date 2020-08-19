Full Year 2020 Reject Shop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Andre Peter Reich - The Reject Shop Limited - CEO



Welcome to The Reject Shop's Full Year FY '20 Results Conference Call. I'd like to introduce myself, Andre Reich, Reject Shop's CEO. Welcome, and thank you for taking the time to attend our call today. I'm joined on this call also by Chief Financial Officer, Clinton Cahn; and Chief Operations Officer, Dani Aquilina.



We'll take you through the results for the full year ending 28 June FY '20 followed by our plan for FY '21. We'll step you through the key points of our investor presentation, which was released to the ASX this morning. There will be an opportunity to ask questions, as Josh said, at the end of the presentation.



To begin with, turning to Page 2 of our investor presentation. To begin with, I'd like to remind everyone that The Reject Shop has a long history of discount retailing across Australia, and next year will be our