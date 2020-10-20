Reject Shop Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Steven Brian Fisher - The Reject Shop Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



(technical difficulty)



And customers remains paramount.



Turning to results. Sales in FY '20 were $820.6 million, up 3.4% on prior corresponding period as more customers turn to us throughout the year, particularly through the Christmas trade period and the initial phase of COVID-19.



The company returned to profitability in FY '20 with earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT, of $9.3 million and net profit after tax, NPAT, of $1.1 million. These results were significantly improved on the prior year when the company recorded a loss.



In addition to securing a new debt facility with our long-standing bankers, the company successfully completed a $25 million equity raise in March this year. I want to thank existing and new shareholders that supported the equity raise, which was an important and necessary step in assisting to stabilize the company.



We were very pleased to have finished the 2020 financial year with a strong balance sheet, including cash of $92.5 million and no drawn