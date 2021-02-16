Half Year 2021 Reject Shop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Andre Peter Reich - The Reject Shop Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. I'm Andre Reich, the CEO of The Reject Shop. It's my pleasure to welcome you all to our 2021 Half Year Results Conference Call for The Reject Shop.



Joining me on the call today is Clinton Cahn, our CFO, who'll start by walking you through our results. I'll then come back and provide an update on the progress we've made during the half from an operational and strategic perspective. Today, we'll be referring to the deck that was released to the ASX this morning. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand over to Clinton Cahn.



Clinton Cahn - The Reject Shop Limited - CFO



Thanks, Andre, and good morning, everyone. I'll start by walking you through the group's first half '21 results, which are summarized on Slides 3 and 4. We have again presented our EBITDA, EBIT and NPAT on both a pre- and post-AASB 16 basis, which will assist you in comparing the results with historical performance.



Some key highlights from our results include: sales of $434.3 million with flat