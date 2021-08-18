Full Year 2021 Reject Shop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everybody, to The Reject Shop's end-of-year results announcement. (Operator Instructions) Thank you again for joining us today. I'll hand over to our first speaker, Andre Reich.



Andre Peter Reich - The Reject Shop Limited - CEO



Thanks very much, Josh. Good morning, everyone. I'm Andre Reich, The Reject Shop's CEO. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2021 full year results conference call. Joining me on the call is Clinton Cahn, our CFO, who will start by presenting our FY '21 results. I'll then provide an update on the progress we've made during the year and set out our key focuses for FY '22. Over to you, Clinton.



Clinton Cahn - The Reject Shop Limited - CFO



Thanks, Andre, and good morning, everyone. I'll start by walking you through the group's FY '21 results, which are summarized on Slides 3 and 4. We have again presented our financial results in both the pre- and post-AASB 16 basis, which will assist you in comparing the results with historical performance.



Some key highlights from our results