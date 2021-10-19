Reject Shop Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Steven Brian Fisher - The Reject Shop Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of The Reject Shop Limited. My name is Steven Fisher, and I'm the Non-Executive Chairman of the company. Thank you all for attending today's virtual meeting.



Today's meeting will be completely online due to COVID-19 and the related health concerns. I hope you and those you care about are keeping safe and well in these challenging and uncertain times. While this online format may be familiar for some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be less so for others. You may also participate in the meeting by telephone. To do so, the dial-in details are being displayed on the screen.



Irrespective of your method of attending this meeting, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the online platform and the telephone. You will also vote using an electronic voting card. I'll discuss these processes a little later. If we