Reject Shop Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 17, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Steven Brian Fisher - The Reject Shop Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of The Reject Shop Limited. My name is Steven Fisher, and I'm the Non-Executive Chair of the company. Thank you all for attending today's meeting. While the (inaudible) format may be familiar to some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be less so for others. You may also participate in the meeting via telephone. To do so, the dial-in details are being displayed on the screen. Irrespective of your method of attending this meeting, I assure you that we will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the online platform and on the telephone.



We'll also vote using an electronic voting card. We'll discuss these procedures a little later. If we experience technical issues that impact the meeting, I'll assess the circumstances and communicate further with you. If this isn't possible, you will be informed on how and when to rejoin the meeting.



I would like to introduce your Board of