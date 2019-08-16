Aug 16, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 16, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* David Brian Pfaff
Truworths International Limited - CFO, COO & Executive Director
* Michael Samuel Mark
Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
* Jeanine J. Womersley
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst, South African Retail
* Stephen J. Carrott
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - South African Retail Analyst
Michael Samuel Mark - Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Can everyone take a seat, please. First, I'd like to start. We are logging on to the webcast soon. Are you live on the webcast? We'll just wait a minute. Can we turn down the music?
Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our 2019 presentation. I'm going to get straight into it, and welcome to the webcast as well.
The period up until June,
Full Year 2019 Truworths International Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
