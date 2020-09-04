Sep 04, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Michael Samuel Mark - Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody and welcome to the Truworths International webcast in this very strange and usual COVID world. We're all on Zoom. I'm in my office, in Truworths head office; and David Pfaff, he's also in his office, the CFO; Sarah Proudfoot, who is Head of a significant portion of the Truworths operational side of the business in merchandise is also here; and Kerry van der Merwe, who heads Office, is also here. We are the 3 presenters.



I will take you through the slides in the normal way, actually. And then from time to time, I will refer that just to one of our colleagues, and they will discuss it. And then questions in the normal way will be entertained via the technology that we're using, and I'll try my best to either answer them myself or to refer them to some of my colleagues.



So let's get straight through to it. Just let me make the point upfront though, I'm going to try and do this presentation in a slightly different way, which really means it's going to be more of a casual, informal