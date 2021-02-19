Feb 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Michael Samuel Mark - Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us in these very unusual times. I'm going to go through the presentation in the normal way. And I'll just go through the slides in a sort of sequential way. However, I must say there's more information on the slides than I'm going to talk to, and that's because you can afterwards go through the information in more detail, and we wanted you to see more information. So it's going to work on that basis.
I have a number of my colleagues live with me. And if necessary, I may redirect some of the questions to them. So I'll get right into it.
Firstly, the key features for the period. We've made some important steps in our next stage of our succession plan, which we've implemented. Of course, it's a process we're going through, as you all know, and which we have been going through for a while. It's an important phase, though, because you'll see that there's a new group of management who are becoming directors and who are taking over responsibility as we move
Half Year 2021 Truworths International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...