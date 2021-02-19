Feb 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Michael Samuel Mark - Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us in these very unusual times. I'm going to go through the presentation in the normal way. And I'll just go through the slides in a sort of sequential way. However, I must say there's more information on the slides than I'm going to talk to, and that's because you can afterwards go through the information in more detail, and we wanted you to see more information. So it's going to work on that basis.



I have a number of my colleagues live with me. And if necessary, I may redirect some of the questions to them. So I'll get right into it.



Firstly, the key features for the period. We've made some important steps in our next stage of our succession plan, which we've implemented. Of course, it's a process we're going through, as you all know, and which we have been going through for a while. It's an important phase, though, because you'll see that there's a new group of management who are becoming directors and who are taking over responsibility as we move