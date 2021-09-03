Sep 03, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Michael Samuel Mark - Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Truworths International results presentation. It is going to follow the newly established format of virtual presentation, as you know, it's a bit weird because if I had imagined in August 2020, that in August '21, we'd still be sitting here in a virtual world, I would never have predicted that. So here we sit, hoping that August 2022, we can get back to some semblance of normality. But anyway, I suppose we've all got experienced and used to this new way of working.



I want to introduce my colleagues to you who are also on this presentation, and who will be assisting me. There are a number of them. Firstly, there is Sarah Proudfoot, who's our Deputy Managing Director. And then there's Emanuel or Manny as we call him, Cristaudo, who's our newly appointed -- "new" because he worked for Truworths for a long time until about 7 years ago. Manny is our CFO. And then there's Reon Smit, who's our Divisional Director of Finance. So together, we will, somehow, deal with your questions