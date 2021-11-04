Nov 04, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Hilton Saven - Truworths International Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everybody. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the AGM. This is the 23rd since the company's listing on the stock exchange in May 1998.



As a consequence of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on meetings. The meeting is being held through electronic means as provided for in the stock exchange and the MOI of the company as well as the Companies Act. Any shareholder or appointed proxy represented of attending the meeting is eligible to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



The listing requirements of the Companies Act and the MOI set a quorum of at least 3 members present in person or represented and holding at least 25% of the voting rights. As 5 members are in attendance and as 74.05% of the voting rights is represented, the quorum has been achieved.



The number of votes that can be cast at this meeting is 389,591,488, which equals the number of the company issued shares of 430, 811,953 less, 41,220,465, repurchase shares and scheme shares held by the