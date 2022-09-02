Sep 02, 2022 / NTS GMT

Michael Samuel Mark - Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Truworths results presentation for the 53 weeks ended 3 July or end of June 2022. I'm Michael Mark. With me, I have my colleagues, Sarah Proudfoot and Manny Cristaudo, together with Reon Smit, who will help us answer any questions that you may have during the presentation. We have a webcast, as you know, and you have the ability to ask questions. I'll try and get through the presentation as quickly as possible so that there's more time to respond to questions.



Bear in mind, although the presentation is quite detailed, I won't read all the points on all the slides that are necessary, especially the numbers part because I'm sure you'll be able to go through it all in your own time and in more detail. And of course, although you can ask questions, and I'm sure you will during the presentation, you also must feel free to ask questions afterwards. And you all know our method of doing so. You write to and speak to our investment relation -- investor relations department, and we try