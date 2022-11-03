Nov 03, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Hilton Saven - Truworths International Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everybody. It's my pleasure to welcome you to this AGM being the 24th since the company listed in May 1998. For the convenience of our shareholders, the meeting is being held through electronic participation as provided by the JSE, the Companies Act and the company's MOI. Any shareholder or appointed proxy or representative attending the meeting is eligible to ask questions. (Operator Instructions).



The listing requirements of the JSE as well as the Companies Act and the Memorandum of Incorporation, the company set a quorum of at least 3 members present in person or represented voting at least 25% of the issued shares or voting rights. At least 12 members are in attendance or represented, and at least 73% of the company's issued shares is represented, this quorum has been achieved. As 15 days business has been given as required by the company's MOI, the meeting has been properly constituted. The number of votes that can be cast at this meeting is [368,606,629] which equals the number of the company's