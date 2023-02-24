Feb 24, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Michael Samuel Mark - Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us at our Half Year Results announcement. With me today are my colleagues, Sarah Proudfoot and Manny Cristaudo. They are our Deputy Joint CEOs, but then also Reon Smit is here. Reon is our Financial Director. The way we're going to do this is we're going to try and go through the presentation. If I can do it, I'm going to try and do it in 35 minutes.



So we're going to skip through quite a number of things that we don't think are relevant for presenting it formally to you because you can read it afterwards. It will be published on our website within a few hours of the presentation. So you'll be able to go into much more details, and you can look at it then. Please also bear in mind most of you or all of you know we have Investor Relations email address. You can send those questions to us and is pleasure, and then we try as much as we can and the speedy as we can as a panel, there's about 5 or 6 of us on the panel. We try and answer the questions within a couple of