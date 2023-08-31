Aug 31, 2023 / NTS GMT

Michael Samuel Mark - Truworths International Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good day, everybody, and welcome to our 2023 results presentation. With me in the Zoom Room is Sarah Proudfoot and Manny Cristaudo, most of you know them, our joint deputy CEOs. And then Reon Smit is our Financial Director. So we are going to do this, but I'll do the first part presentation, which I'm hoping will be for -- I'm hoping 30, 35 minutes. And then we'll deal with questions, and I'll refer some of them to my colleagues. And the presentation, therefore, has got much -- many more slides that I'm going to talk to. And in many of the slides, I'm just going to be very brief and only refer to one or two notes on them. Obviously, that's for you to look through in your own time if you want to.



So I'll start off with the presentation. And when we say that the Truworths shareholder vision, and we're going to talk a bit about that, our vision for our shareholders is to execute innovative strategies which delivers significant value over time. We are wanting shareholders to think that about us. And therefore, we measure