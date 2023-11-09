Nov 09, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Hilton Saven - Truworths International Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



It is my pleasure to welcome you to this AGM being the 24th since the listing of the company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in May 1998.



(technical difficulty) meeting was published on our website and mailed to shareholders who have so elected on the 29th of September 2023 in conjunction with the publication of the 2023 Summarized Audited Group Annual Results on the group's website. The notice has also been published on the Lumi Connect platform in the documents folder.



If everybody is happy with that, we'll take that as read.



It is necessary to note that the minutes of the 2022 annual meeting as these minutes have been published on the platform in the folder, I suppose that we take these as read. If everybody is happy with that, I will sign those minutes as a true record.



We can now move on to agenda item #1, the group 2023 audited financial statements, including the independent (technical difficulty) were published on the group's website on 31 August 2023. A summary was included