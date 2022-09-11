Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Sep 11, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Adem Karafili - Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone. Today is pretty exciting day for our team here at Top Shelf. And I hope also for our current investors and potential, who've been waiting for some time to hear about and to see Australian Agave brand reveal. So thank you for taking the time this morning to join our call.



In the room with me today, are Drew Fairchild, CEO; Trent Fraser, who you'll be hearing mostly from today talking to our Agave brand reveal, who is the President of Agave project, which will soon be an Agave brand rather than project; of course, Matt Slade, who is our Head of our Investor Relations team.



Thank you again, as I said, for joining the call. It was only a couple of weeks ago that we had our initial call of our result, and so we're gladly back couple of weeks later to introducing our Agave brand. In a similar format, we'll present. And then at the end of the presentation, we'll be ready to take some questions. So please either type them or you can ask them, and we'll do our best to answer those