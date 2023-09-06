Sep 06, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Trent Fraser - Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd - CEO



Thank you, Lexi. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Top Shelf FY23 Results Call. I shared my name is Trent Fraser, the CEO, with me here is Ben Kennare, our group CFO, and Matthew Slade, Head of Investor Relations and Communications.



It's a great opportunity to share a bit more anecdotally about what has been happening and more importantly, what are we planning for the next 12 to 18 months ahead. For those that know me will be less reflect even more future forward, given we posted the presentation this time last Thursday. I'll take most of it as read and just highlighting during punched a few key items and to get stuck into it.



So, let's go to that first and next slide, just a few comments from myself and you probably quickly gathered these two key themes. One being very action focused into a quite consistent and repetitious of our priorities. We've enacted significant change right across the business, full leadership, refreshed Board as well as big reductions in labor force as well as the huge vendor scrubbing cleanup.



