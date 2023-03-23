Half Year 2023 Tuas Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Richard Tan

Tuas Limited - CEO, SIMBA Telecom Pte Ltd

* Harry Wong

Tuas Limited - CFO, SIMBA Telecom Pte Ltd

* David Teoh

Tuas Limited - Executive Chairman



Conference Call Participants

* Joseph Michael

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Darren Odell

Peloton Capital - Analyst

* Ian Martin

New Street Research - Analyst

* Han Xu

Smallco Investment - Analyst



Richard Tan - Tuas Limited - CEO, SIMBA Telecom Pte Ltd



Good morning, all. I'm Richard Tan, CEO of SIMBA Telecom, the main operating vehicle of the Tuas Group. Also joining me on the call are Tuas Executive Chairman, David Teoh; and SIMBA Telecom's CFO, Harry Wong. It is my pleasure today to share with you the half-year FY23 results of Tuas Limited, covering the period August 1, '22 to January 31, '23.



