Sep 19, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 19, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Richard Tan
SIMBA Telecom - CEO
* Harry Wong
SIMBA Telecom - CFO
* David Teoh
Tuas Limited - Executive Chairman
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Joseph Michael
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
* Nick Harris
Morgans - Analyst
=====================
Richard Tan - SIMBA Telecom - CEO
Thank you. Good morning, all. I am Richard Tan, CEO of SIMBA Telecom, the main operating vehicle of the Tuas group. Also joining me on the call are Tuas' Executive Chairman, David Teoh, and SIMBA Telecom's CFO, Harry Wong. It is my pleasure today to share with you the full-year FY23 results of Tuas Limited, covering the period August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.
Slide 2 lays out the agenda of this presentation, starting with Harry running through the financials. I will then cover the business updates and outlook. Last but not least, we will
Full Year 2023 Tuas Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 19, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...