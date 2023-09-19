Full Year 2023 Tuas Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 19, 2023



Corporate Participants

* Richard Tan

SIMBA Telecom - CEO

* Harry Wong

SIMBA Telecom - CFO

* David Teoh

Tuas Limited - Executive Chairman



Conference Call Participants

* Joseph Michael

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Nick Harris

Morgans - Analyst



Richard Tan - SIMBA Telecom - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, all. I am Richard Tan, CEO of SIMBA Telecom, the main operating vehicle of the Tuas group. Also joining me on the call are Tuas' Executive Chairman, David Teoh, and SIMBA Telecom's CFO, Harry Wong. It is my pleasure today to share with you the full-year FY23 results of Tuas Limited, covering the period August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.



Slide 2 lays out the agenda of this presentation, starting with Harry running through the financials. I will then cover the business updates and outlook. Last but not least, we will