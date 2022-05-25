Half Year 2022 Tower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Tower Limited Announcement H1 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to introduce to your first speaker, Michael Stiassny. Please go ahead.



Michael Peter Stiassny - Tower Limited - Independent Chairman



Morena, good morning, and thank you for making the time to join us for this investor call and presentation of our 2022 half year results. With me in Auckland is our Chief Executive Officer, Blair Turnbull; and our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Johnston, who will take you through the results and answer your questions.



This half year for Tower is characterized by a strong business performance, which is delivering returns to shareholders. The actions we've taken to address the inflation challenges of 2021 are working. The underlying business is strong, Tower remains well capitalized and well positioned for long-term growth.



The insurance industry is not alone in facing a number of pandemic-induced challenges, including inflationary pressures and supply chain issues. However, those