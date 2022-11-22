Nov 22, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Tower Limited Full Year Results Announcement 2022. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference will be recorded.
And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chairman, Michael Stiassny. Please go ahead.
Michael Peter Stiassny - Tower Limited - Independent Chairman
Morena and good morning. Firstly, may I apologize for the delay and advise you that the file size of our announcement did not exceed NZX limits and the problem is at the NZX's end. So we apologize on behalf of the NZX and ourselves, and we can now get into the presentation.
So thanks for making the time to join us for this investor call and the presentation of our 2022 full year results. With me in Auckland is our Chief Executive Officer, Blair Turnbull; and our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Johnston, who will take you through the results and answer your questions.
This has been a positive year for Tower. Business has experienced solid growth, delivered a strong underlying business performance and continues to
Full Year 2022 Tower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...