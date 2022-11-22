Full Year 2022 Tower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael Peter Stiassny - Tower Limited - Independent Chairman



Morena and good morning. Firstly, may I apologize for the delay and advise you that the file size of our announcement did not exceed NZX limits and the problem is at the NZX's end. So we apologize on behalf of the NZX and ourselves, and we can now get into the presentation.



So thanks for making the time to join us for this investor call and the presentation of our 2022 full year results. With me in Auckland is our Chief Executive Officer, Blair Turnbull; and our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Johnston, who will take you through the results and answer your questions.



This has been a positive year for Tower. Business has experienced solid growth, delivered a strong underlying business performance and continues to