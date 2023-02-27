Tower Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael Peter Stiassny - Tower Limited - Independent Chairman



Morena, and good morning, and thanks for making the time to join us today. Good to see so many of you here. We have -- it could have been less. Anyway, I'm Michael Stiassny. I'm Chairman of Tower. And I'm pleased to open today's Tower's Annual Shareholders Meeting.



On behalf of my fellow directors, welcome to all of you here at the Ellerslie Event Center as well as those who have joined us via the Computershare webcast. This is your meeting, and we thank you for taking the time to join us today. With me in the room this morning are my fellow directors, Wendy Thorpe, Marcus Nagel, Graham Stuart and Geraldine McBride.



Also joining us in the room today, our Chief Executive Officer, Blair Turnbull; our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Johnston; senior members of our executive team. Our auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, are also present and are available to answer shareholder questions.



As you can tell, this is a hybrid meeting. So before we start the meeting proper, there are separate housekeeping matters to cover off. So