Half Year 2023 Tower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for making the time to join us for this investor call and presentation of our 2023 half year results. With me in our Auckland office is our Chief Executive Officer, Blair Turnbull; and our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Johnston, who will take you through the results and answer your questions shortly.



And what has undoubtedly been a difficult half, Tower is reporting a loss of $5.1 million, although the underlying business performance remain strong. Revenue growth and expense control have improved. And while profits have been impacted by catastrophic weather events, Tower remains resilient. That resilience is a result of the decisive actions Tower has taken and is continuing to strengthen, to