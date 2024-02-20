Tower Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael Stiassny - Tower Limited - Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for making time to join us this morning. I'm Michael Stiassny. I'm Chairman of Tower Limited, and now that it is past 10:00 AM, I'm pleased to open Tower's Annual Shareholders' Meeting. On behalf of my fellow Directors, welcome to all of you here at Eden Park as well as those who have joined us via the Computershare webcast. This is your meeting and we thank you for taking the time to join us.



With me in the room today, Marcus Nagle, Geraldine McBride, Graham Stuart, and Mike Cutter. Also joining us in the room today are Chief Executive, Blair Turnbull; our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Johnston; our auditors, Pricewaterhouse are also present, as indeed most of our executive team.



This is a hybrid meeting so before we start the meeting proper, there are separate housekeeping matters for you which please, just be patient while I read them to you again. For those in the room, if you have a cellphone, please switch it off. If you need to evacuate this room for any reason, the exit is back down the stairs to gate