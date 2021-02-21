Half Year 2021 Tyro Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert Michael Sean Cooke - Tyro Payments Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks. Good morning, and welcome, everybody, to Tyro's half year results call. I'm here with Prav Pala, our CFO, who will be presenting with me this morning. Our plan today is to focus on our published results for the first half of FY '21. We'll also provide an update on our trading in January and February to date, and we'll talk about some of our key areas of focus for the balance of the year. Prav and I will spend about 30 minutes running through our results, and we'll then take questions. We'll talk to the slide pack circulated earlier today, which is also available on our website. And just for noting, a recording of this morning's call will be posted on the Investors section of our site shortly after this session to ensure those who are not able to dial