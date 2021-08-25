Full Year 2021 Tyro Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Tyro Payments Limited Financial Year '21 Full Year Results Briefing.(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Robbie Cooke, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Robert Michael Sean Cooke - Tyro Payments Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks. Good morning, and welcome, everybody, to Tyro's full year results call. I'm joined by Prav Pala, our CFO, who will be presenting with me this morning.



Our plan today is to focus on our published full year results for FY '21 and our key accomplishments in the year. We'll also provide an update on our trading in July and August, and we'll talk about some of the key areas of focus for FY '22 and beyond. Prav and I will spend about 40 minutes running through our results, and then we'll take questions, and we'll talk to the slide pack circulated earlier today, which is also available on our website. And just for noting, a recording that this morning's call will be posted on the Investors section of our site shortly after this