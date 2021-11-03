Tyro Payments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

David Ingle Thodey - Tyro Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good afternoon on behalf of my fellow directors and the entire Tyro team. We're really pleased to welcome you to this year's 2021 Annual General Meeting for Tyro.



As you may know, my name is David Thodey, and I'm Chair of Tyro Payments Limited.



Before we begin today, let me just begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians of the land, sea and waters from where I'm joining you today. And for me, that is the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, but I'd also like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of various lands from where you are all joining this virtual meeting today. And I wish to pay my respect to elders past and present and emerging as well.



Well, due to the health and safety impacts of COVID-19 again, we are in -- doing a virtual meeting. And it's the government-mandated lockdowns just have continued, so unfortunately, we really just missed the window here in New South Wales. We had hoped that we might be able to fit in a hybrid meeting, but it was just