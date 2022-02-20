Half Year 2022 Tyro Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tyro Payments Limited FY '22 First Half Results Briefing.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Robbie Cooke, Managing Director, and CEO. Please go ahead.



Robert Michael Sean Cooke - Tyro Payments Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Emily, and good morning, and welcome, everybody, to Tyro's Half Year Results Call. I'm joined by Prav Pala, our CFO, who will be presenting with me this morning; and Giovanni Rizzo, our head of Investor Relations.



Our plan today is to focus on our published half year results for FY '22 and our key accomplishments in the half. We'll also provide an update on our trading for January and February, and we'll talk about some of our key areas of focus for the balance of FY '22 and beyond. Prav and I will spend about 40 minutes running through our results, and then we'll take questions. And we'll talk to the slide pack circulated earlier today, which is also available on our website.



Just for noting, a recording of