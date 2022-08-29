Full Year 2022 Tyro Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Robert Michael Sean Cooke - Tyro Payments Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks. Good morning, and welcome to Tyro's full year results call. I'm joined by Prav Pala, our CFO, who will be presenting with me this morning, along with Giovanni Rizzo, our Head of Investor Relations.



Our plan today is to focus on our published full year results for FY '22 and our key accomplishments in the year. We'll also talk about some areas of ongoing focus, provide an update on our trading for July and August, and for the first time, provide full year guidance for the current financial year. Prav and I will spend about 30 minutes running through our results, and we'll then take the questions. We'll talk through the slide pack circulated earlier today, which is also available on our website. And just noting, a recording of this