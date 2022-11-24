Tyro Payments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

David Ingle Thodey - Tyro Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Okay. Well, good afternoon, and welcome. On behalf of all my fellow directors, it's wonderful to have you here at Tyro's 2022 AGM. And as many of you know, my name is David Thodey, and I am the Chair of Tyro.



Before we begin today, I want to acknowledge the traditional owners on the land on which we meet, the Gadigal people. And I have been reminded, as I've gone to a number of meetings over the last -- really month, I mean it is important that we celebrate the indigenous people of this country and actually celebrate them. I mean it's a recognition but also a celebration of, I think, the wonderful culture that we haven't inherited and how we move forward with reconciliation. And for all those who are joining us from different locations I, too, would like to pay my respects to elders past and present of the lands on which you are meeting.



Well, it's great to be back in person and to see people face-to-face as someone said to me, see the whites of each other's eyes. While we are webcasting today and there's a