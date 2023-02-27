Half Year 2023 Tyro Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tyro Payments Limited H1 FY '23 Results Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Fiona Pak-Poy, incoming Chair of Tyro. Please go ahead.



Fiona Jane Pak-Poy - Tyro Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director



Thank you, Rachel, and good morning to shareholders and our many [registered guests]. It's wonderful that there's so many who are interested in hearing our positive results. It's with great pleasure that I am joining today as the Incoming Chair of Tyro. After spending 4 years as a nonexecutive director and 3 years as Chair of the People Committee, I am really excited to Chair Tyro going forward, as we rejuvenate the business on our path to becoming the leading specialist payments and banking providers for trade businesses, accelerating our delivery of innovation to our merchants. I'm joined today by Jon Davey, our CEO; and Prav Pala, our CFO.



We released our results for the first half of the 2023 financial year this morning and the