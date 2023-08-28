Aug 28, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Tyro Payments FY '23 Results Briefing Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to Jon Davey, CEO. Please go ahead.
Jonathan Davey - Tyro Payments Limited - Group CEO
Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining our call this morning. It's a great pleasure to present our first full year results since my appointment as CEO. I started in the shadow -- started the CEO in the shadow of the change of control transaction. It has been an action-packed year, but I had loved my time in the job. And importantly, the business has made good progress, laying the foundations for what we believe is a new era at Tyro.
I'm joined today by our [Chief Chart] Financial Officer, Prav Pala, and we also have our GM of Investor Relations, Giovanni Rizzo with us today. The investor presentation that I will refer to today was released this morning and is available on the ASX website and on the Tyro Investor Center. It is also available on this morning's webinar and ask that you scroll to the respective slides as
Full Year 2023 Tyro Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...