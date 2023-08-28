Full Year 2023 Tyro Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Jonathan Davey - Tyro Payments Limited - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining our call this morning. It's a great pleasure to present our first full year results since my appointment as CEO. I started in the shadow -- started the CEO in the shadow of the change of control transaction. It has been an action-packed year, but I had loved my time in the job. And importantly, the business has made good progress, laying the foundations for what we believe is a new era at Tyro.



I'm joined today by our [Chief Chart] Financial Officer, Prav Pala, and we also have our GM of Investor Relations, Giovanni Rizzo with us today. The investor presentation that I will refer to today was released this morning and is available on the ASX website and on the Tyro Investor Center. It is also available on this morning's webinar and ask that you scroll to the respective slides as