Oct 17, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Jonathan Davey - Tyro Payments Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Okay. Good morning, everyone. If we could just take our seats off in the next minute or so.
Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is John Davey, I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Tyro.
Before we kick off our Investor Day today, I would like to ask our Chair, Fiona Pak-Poy, to come and say a few opening comments. Thank you.
Fiona Jane Pak-Poy - Tyro Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair
Thank you, John. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land in which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, and pay my respects to elders, both past and present.
Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here, and welcome all of those here in person and many of you online.
Today is the first time that we have provided investors with a specific update on our strategy since the IPO in December 2019. And clearly, a lot has changed in the past 4 years.
Last year's interest by a number
Tyro Payments Ltd Investor Day Transcript
Oct 17, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...