Tyro Payments Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Oct 17, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Jonathan Davey - Tyro Payments Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone. If we could just take our seats off in the next minute or so.



Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is John Davey, I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Tyro.



Before we kick off our Investor Day today, I would like to ask our Chair, Fiona Pak-Poy, to come and say a few opening comments. Thank you.



Fiona Jane Pak-Poy - Tyro Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Thank you, John. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land in which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, and pay my respects to elders, both past and present.



Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here, and welcome all of those here in person and many of you online.



Today is the first time that we have provided investors with a specific update on our strategy since the IPO in December 2019. And clearly, a lot has changed in the past 4 years.



Last year's interest by a number