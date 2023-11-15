Tyro Payments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Fiona Jane Pak-Poy - Tyro Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good afternoon. On behalf of my fellow directors and the entire Tyro team, I'm pleased to welcome you to Tyro's 2023 Annual General Meeting. My name is Fiona Pak-Poy, I'm the Chair of Tyro Payments Limited.



Before we begin today, I would like to acknowledge the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land, sea and waters from where I'm joining you today in Wooloomooloo. For me, that is a Gadigal people of Eora Nation. I'd also like to acknowledge the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the various lands from which you are all joining us virtually today, and I wish to pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



It has been quite an eventful year for Tyro. So I'm very pleased to see so many of you here today and online. And those are shareholders and stakeholders who have supported us through this very transformative period. We're also webcasting the meeting to shareholders who cannot attend in person. So I'll take some time at the start of this meeting to take you through some of the