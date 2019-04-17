Full Year 2018 Uac Of Nigeria PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the UAC of Nigeria full-year 2018 results conference call. This conference call will be hosted by Mr. Fola Aiyesimoju, Group CEO and Managing Director, and by Mr. Ibikunle Oriola, Group Finance Director. Following prepared remarks by UAC's management team an interactive Q&A session will start. I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Fola Aiyesimoju, Group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Fola Aiyesimoju - UAC of Nigeria Plc - Group Managing Director & CEO



Hello and welcome to UAC of Nigeria PLC's 2018 annual results presentation. I am Fola Aiyesimoju, Chief Executive at UAC. I was appointed to the role to the role in April 1 just over two weeks ago. Prior to my appointment I served as a nonexecutive director on UAC's Board, as well as on the Board Governance & Remuneration Committee. I also serve as the Chief Executive at UAC Property Development Company PLC, our subsidiary in the real estate segment, which I will refer to as UPDC during the course of this presentation.



My