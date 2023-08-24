Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Sam Wells - NWR Communications - Moderator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Universal Store FY23 results call. My name is Sam Wells from NWR and joining me from the company today is Managing Director and CEO, Alice Barbery as well as CFO, Renee Jones. (Conference Instructions) Thank you. And over to you, Alice.



Alice Barbery - Universal Store Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Sam. Thank you all for joining us today. I'm here with Renee Jones and together, we're pleased to present the full year results. In FY23, we delivered record sales growth of 26.5% and 23.8% underlying EBIT growth. Group revenue was $263.1 million, representing a substantial growth of $55.1 million or 26.5% compared to FY22.



Throughout the year, we continued to carefully manage margins despite the increased discount activity taken by most retailers. At an operational level, we grew our store network, completed a strategically significant acquisitions, relocated to a new office and distribution center, and materially advanced the Perfect