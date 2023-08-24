Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Sam Wells - NWR Communications - Moderator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Universal Store FY23 results call. My name is Sam Wells from NWR and joining me from the company today is Managing Director and CEO, Alice Barbery as well as CFO, Renee Jones. (Conference Instructions) Thank you. And over to you, Alice.
Alice Barbery - Universal Store Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Sam. Thank you all for joining us today. I'm here with Renee Jones and together, we're pleased to present the full year results. In FY23, we delivered record sales growth of 26.5% and 23.8% underlying EBIT growth. Group revenue was $263.1 million, representing a substantial growth of $55.1 million or 26.5% compared to FY22.
Throughout the year, we continued to carefully manage margins despite the increased discount activity taken by most retailers. At an operational level, we grew our store network, completed a strategically significant acquisitions, relocated to a new office and distribution center, and materially advanced the Perfect
Full Year 2023 Universal Store Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...