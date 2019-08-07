Aug 07, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vital Healthcare Property Trust 2019 Annual Results.



Miles Peter Wentworth - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Interim Manager of Vital Healthcare Management Limited



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, and welcome to the 2019 annual results call. Joining me on the call today are Stuart Harrison, the Chief Financial Officer of Vital Healthcare, who will be talking to you about the 2019 financial results, a recap of Healthscope and the Capital management section of the presentation. Stuart will be followed by Richard Roos, who is an Executive Director responsible for the Vital portfolio and jointly responsible for acquisitions. And Richard will be followed by Chris Adams, who's an Executive Director responsible for Vital's projects and jointly responsible for the acquisitions with Richard.



This is the senior team that is responsible for the management of Vital Healthcare. Collectively, we have been in