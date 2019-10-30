Oct 30, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Tracey Cross -



Okay. Well, good morning, everybody. We'll get this meeting started promptly at 10:30. Welcome to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Vital Healthcare Property Trust. My name is Tracey Cross. I have been appointed by the trust Supervisor to chair the meeting today. I'm independent of the manager.



Just a few housekeeping things. If you could please turn your mobile phones off or switch them to silent, it would be greatly appreciated. I've been asked to just go over the evacuation procedures, should we need those. Basically, if you'd just like to go down the stairs at the back and there will be security there waiting to escort you out. So everything will be under control. So thank you for that.



So the Notice of Annual Meeting has been situated to all unitholders. It sets out the scope of what we are scheduled to discuss today and includes the details of the 2 resolutions that we're due to consider. I'm pleased to confirm that there is a quorum present, and I declare the 2019 annual meeting of unitholders of Vital Healthcare Property Trust open.



So the order of the meeting today is