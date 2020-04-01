Apr 01, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Bernard W. Crotty - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Chairman of Vital Healthcare Management Limited



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the reconvened special meeting of Vital Healthcare Property Trust. Called to consider a proposal to restructure Vital to facilitate a listing on the Australian Stock Exchange. My name is Bernard Crotty. I am the Chair of the Board and the Manager and have been appointed by the Trust's supervisor to act as the Chair of the meeting. This special meeting was originally opened on Tuesday, March 31. As explained at that time and also by an NZX announcement on Tuesday, the special meeting was adjourned in light of the COVID-19 outbreak during the notice period and notably because several stakeholders requested more time to prepare and participate in the virtual meeting, which replaced a physical meeting due to COVID-19. Also, we had some investors who had previously claimed to have submitted proxy forms, but their forms were not received by the time of the original meeting, which we assume related to COVID-19, leading to delays with custodians lodging their votes. Several of