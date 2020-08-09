Aug 09, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Vital Healthcare Property Trust 2020 Annual Results Conference Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Aaron Hockly, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.



Aaron G. B. Hockly - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Fund Manager



(foreign language) Welcome to the full year results presentation for Vital Healthcare Property Trust. My name is Aaron Hockly, Vital's Fund Manager. With me today is CFO, Michael Groth; as well as Richard Roos and Chris Adams, Executive Directors of the Property Portfolio and Projects, respectively.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Melbourne, where my 3 colleagues are located, we are delivering this presentation from 4 different locations. Our apologies in advance if there are any technical issues as a result.



We will take you through the highlights of the 2020 financial year, provide an overview of some new targets and strategies for Vital and give an insight into how the health care sector is faring, at least from Vital's